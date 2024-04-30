81 students join Phi Kappa Phi at UW-Madison

Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 021 at the University of Wisconsin–Madison has initiated 81 students and 3 honorary members into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society this year.

The 104th Phi Kappa Phi Induction Ceremony was held on April 21 in Tripp Commons. Taylor-Bascom Chair in Science Communication and Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor Dietram Scheufele gave the keynote address, “From CRISPR to AI: Making Sense of Controversial Science in an Age of Polarized Politics.”

Honorary membership was granted to three UW–Madison faculty and staff members: Professor Dietram Scheufele; Liza Chang, first-year program manager for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences; and Heather Mialik, honors program manager for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine by a group of students who felt a need for an honor society that would recognize excellence across the whole range of academic disciplines. Today, Phi Kappa Phi recognizes and promotes academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engages the community of scholars in service to others.

Phi Kappa Phi recognizes the achievements of the most outstanding students in every school and college at UW–Madison. The UW–Madison chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1920 and has had a continuous presence on this campus ever since. Each fall invitations are sent to the top 10 percent of graduate students, the top 10 percent of seniors and the top 7.5 percent of second-semester juniors in each school and college.

The inductees are:

Jack Behrendt, Bloomfield, Hills, MI

Axell Boomer, South Beloit, IL

Laura Bruhn, Milwaukee, WI

June Bu, Suzhou, CHINA

Tiantian Cai, Middleton, WI

Richard Case, Poynette, WI

Da Chen, Gaomi, Shandong, China

Terry Cho, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Jack Cohen, Short Hills, NJ

Avery Coleman, Madison, WI

Dana Craig, River Falls, WI

Danielle Creasey, Bloomington, IL

Jason Cretton, Niagara, WI

Collin Dewey, Dallas, TX

Adam Distler, Stacy, MN

Maya Drumm, Eau Claire, WI, WI

Katherine Ellman, Carol Stream, IL

Michelle Fisher, Madison, WI

Roxanne Fletcher, Reedsburg, WI

Todd France, St. Paul, MN

Madeline Glerum, Edina, MN

Kaitlyn Goldstein, Chesterfield, MO

William Griffin, Madison, WI

Alana Hamwi, Lake Barrington, IL

Kevin Hart, Rockford, IL

Ellen Herrald, Thornton, CO

Jeni Houser, Stoughton, WI

Sania Jain, Madison, WI

Elle Johnson, Delano, MN

Kristy Jorgensen, Madison, WI

Mariah Justice, Madison, WI

Jisoo Kim, Madison, WI

Ashley Kim, Glenview, IL

David Kingston, Wild Rose, WI

Jaden Klein, Chicago, IL

Dara Krainin, Saratoga, CA

Allison Leighton, Sheboygan Falls, WI

Lauren LeVoir, Eagan, MN

Anyu Li, Madison, WI

Stefan Lochner, Madison, WI

Priscilla Louey, New Berlin, WI

Joshua Lutz, North East, PA

Fabiola Martinez Del Valle, Madison, WI

Megan Meinholz, Waunakee, WI

Abigail Miller, Madison, WI

Caroline Miller, Grosse Pointe, MI

Shrey Modi, Indore, INDIA

Charlotte Neumann, Middleton, WI

Hope Nolin, Madison, WI

Madelyne Olsen, Waunakee, WI

Sydney Olson, Columbus, WI

Sara Peters, Madison, WI

Tyler Peterson, Madison, WI

Keslie Pharis, Madison, WI

Alexzandrea Pope, Waterford, WI

Elizabeth Preboski, Antigo, WI

Jared Reiss-Lavoie, Cherry Hill, NJ

Emily Richter, Oconomowoc, WI

Jane Schipma, Western Springs, IL

Jaden Schultz, Waukesha, WI

Elizabeth Scott, Madison, WI

Matthew Shearn-Bochsler, Cross Plains, WI

Hailey Shevitz, Madison, WI

Ellie Sprinkmann, Mequon, WI

Michael Stachacz, Mission Viejo, CA

Drake Stallworth, Fishers, IN

Matthew Strehler, Antioch, IL

Isabelle Sunby, Madison, WI

Haoting Tan, Queens Village, NY

Trent Ten Bruin, Bloomingdale, IL

Clinton Tompkins, Madison, WI

Claudia Triana, Chicago, IL

Monica Vidal, Wheaton, IL

Ross Vincent, Madison, WI

Bennett Walbrun, Waunakee, WI

Danika Wanish, Madison, WI

Danielle Williams, Northbrook, IL

Kamryn Witkowiak, Muskego, WI

Ellinora Wondra, Saint Croix Falls, WI

Carleigh Young, Morgantown, WV

Rui Yu, Madison, WI