Employee message: Campus exceeds vaccination goal

This message covers:

Dear faculty and staff,

As we begin a new academic year, we want to share with you some encouraging news about campus vaccination efforts and some important health and safety reminders.

We are pleased to report that 92 percent of employees and 88 percent of students are now fully vaccinated; overall the campus vaccination rate is 90 percent. This high level of vaccination means that we have a robust level of protection on campus and fewer members of our population will experience severe infections caused by COVID-19, compared to areas with lower vaccination rates.

As of today, our student vaccination rate is consistent with those reported by other Big Ten campuses (all of these campuses but Pennsylvania State also have mandatory vaccination):

We expect our numbers to continue to improve. We’ve seen increased demand for vaccination on campus, particularly over the past two weeks. We provide this free. It’s encouraging to see so many people getting the highest level of protection available against this virus – it helps you and also your friends, families, and the broader community. If you aren’t yet fully vaccinated, you can make an appointment now.

Masks are required to be worn indoors – learn more. If you observe a student violating masking or other health requirements, you can report the incident using this form.

to be worn indoors – learn more. If you observe a student violating masking or other health requirements, you can report the incident using this form. The university is enforcing the weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated students and employees – if you’re subject to this requirement, you are receiving emails about it. Those who do not follow the requirement are subject to disciplinary action.

for unvaccinated students and employees – if you’re subject to this requirement, you are receiving emails about it. Those who do not follow the requirement are subject to disciplinary action. Continue to wash/sanitize your hands frequently and avoid touching your face – hand sanitizer stations can be found in many places around campus.

Stay home if you have COVID-19 symptoms, even if you are vaccinated. Use the coronavirus self-checker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Use no-cost campus testing if you are required to test, you’re having symptoms or you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19.

if you are required to test, you’re having symptoms or you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19. Know what to do if you or someone you live with tests positive or if you have been identified as a close contact.

if you or someone you live with tests positive or if you have been identified as a close contact. Consult these resources on the Office of Human Resources website if you need to take leave or request workplace flexibilities due to the impact of COVID-19 on yourself or your family.

While we all wish that we could put the pandemic behind us, we are excited about the start of a new academic year. We’re a community that thrives when it is together, in person, sharing ideas and experiences. It’s the heart of what we do and one more reason to take steps to stay safe and healthy.

We encourage you to use campus support resources and also support one another with patience and compassion as we navigate this year together. On, Wisconsin!