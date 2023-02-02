3 open house events in February will collect public input on West Campus District Plan

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will host three on-campus events in February to gather feedback about the current layout of the west side of campus and future improvements planned for the West Campus District. Attendees will have an opportunity to view initial design concepts from the project team and share their reactions in an open house-style setting.

The West Campus District Plan launched in summer 2022 and will extend through summer 2023. The finalized plan is expected to be delivered to the Board of Regents in summer 2023. Together, the West Campus District Plan and the 2015 Campus Master Plan will provide a framework for potential future development.

The West Campus District is defined as campus bounded by Willow Creek to the east, University Hospital/Highland Avenue on the west, Campus Drive on the south, and Lake Mendota/Far West Fields on the north.

The three open houses will take place on:

Participants are encouraged to stop by at any time during each event. UW–Madison staff and architects from the design firm Perkins & Will will be onsite to answer questions about the design process and the project’s goals. Free refreshments will also be available.

These drop-in events are designed to collect feedback from the campus and community on the following:

What excites you about the vision for West Campus?

What is missing from the West Campus vision?

What questions do you have for the project team?

“Campus and community members play a vital role in the success of UW–Madison. The West Campus District Plan will envision significant possibilities for the campus, community and state,” says Rob Cramer, vice chancellor of finance and administration. “We want to share ideas for housing, research, academic and natural areas in the future and hear from you.”

Perkins & Will and the project team will use feedback received during these events to deliver data-informed, visionary and actionable plans for the West Campus District.

Members of the campus and Madison community who are unable to attend the events are invited to use an interactive feedback tool to share thoughts about the current West Campus layout and ideas for future improvements.

For more information and to sign up for email updates on project progress, visit the plan’s webpage or contact wcdp@realestate.wisc.edu.