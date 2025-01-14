2025 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced

Twelve faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize some of the university’s finest educators. A ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. April 15 in the Great Hall of Memorial Union; a link to RSVP will be posted on the awards website in February. Watch for more information on the honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.

The recipients are:

Claus Andersen, associate professor, German, Nordic & Slavic+, College of Letters & Science, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award

Paul Barford, professor, computer sciences, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award

Kerri Coon, assistant professor, bacteriology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Emil H. Steiger Teaching Award

Theresa Delgadillo, professor, English and Chican@/Latin@ Studies, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Teaching Award

Katie Eklund, associate professor, educational psychology, School of Education, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Jennifer Gaddis, associate professor, civil society & community studies, School of Human Ecology, Wisconsin Idea Teaching Award

Eric Hoyt, professor, communication arts, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Paul Roback, professor, Ozaukee County Community Development Institute, Extension, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award

Adrian Treves, professor, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Amy Trowbridge, assistant professor, forest & wildlife ecology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Zachary Wickens, associate professor, chemistry, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award