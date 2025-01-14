2025 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced
Twelve faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize some of the university’s finest educators. A ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. April 15 in the Great Hall of Memorial Union; a link to RSVP will be posted on the awards website in February. Watch for more information on the honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.
The recipients are:
Claus Andersen, associate professor, German, Nordic & Slavic+, College of Letters & Science, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award
Paul Barford, professor, computer sciences, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award
Kerri Coon, assistant professor, bacteriology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Emil H. Steiger Teaching Award
Theresa Delgadillo, professor, English and Chican@/Latin@ Studies, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Teaching Award
Katie Eklund, associate professor, educational psychology, School of Education, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Jennifer Gaddis, associate professor, civil society & community studies, School of Human Ecology, Wisconsin Idea Teaching Award
Eric Hoyt, professor, communication arts, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Paul Roback, professor, Ozaukee County Community Development Institute, Extension, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award
Adrian Treves, professor, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Amy Trowbridge, assistant professor, forest & wildlife ecology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Zachary Wickens, associate professor, chemistry, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award