2024 University Staff Recognition Award winners

To honor their contributions to the University of Wisconsin–Madison, 10 University Staff members have been recognized with 2024 University Staff Recognition Awards. The employees received their awards at a ceremony earlier this month.

The winners are recognized for achievements that include building collegiality with colleagues and students, dedication to craft, problem-solving, improving workplace culture and demonstrating leadership.

The following profiles are summaries from nominations submitted to the selection committee.

Jose Molina Ruano

Carpenter, Facilities Planning & Management

Since joining FP&M in 2019, Molina Ruano has made a mark with the staff, faculty, and students he interacts with through his work. He has distinguished himself by completing all work orders in record time, and he also has impressed with the quality of his work and the friendliness with which he carries it out. His coworkers speak highly of his passion and skill for woodworking and his dedication to his trade. Molina Ruano also contributes to the campus community outside of work, leading a carpentry workshop at Eagle Heights to teach youth how to build bird houses. His volunteer and professional work on campus promote a positive image of the Physical Plant through his courteous service.

Barbara Peters

Food service assistant advanced, University Housing

Peters, a UW employee for more than 40 years, is recognized as a leader in her position in food service at Rheta Market at Chadbourne Hall. She has trained numerous Housing and Culinary Services employees to provide excellent food and impeccable service to the campus community. Peters’ leadership extends to advocacy work outside the university and her service on University Staff Congress and multiple shared governance committees, including the Personnel Policies, Procedures and Communications Committee. Among her contributions is working with the Office of Human Resources to craft an employee grievance policy, among other important policies.

Ricardo Portillo

Floor technician, Facilities Planning & Management

Portillo works at the Plant Science complex, helping to maintain about 90,000 square feet of space. Despite staffing shortages, Portillo has not wavered in his commitment to doing excellent work and is known to colleagues for his calming and accepting demeanor. He continues to assist in training incoming employees, imparting his deep wisdom of the trade. Portillo’s bilingualism has been a valuable asset for his co-workers, and he is eager to accept training and learn new techniques, taking great pride in a job done well, whether it be cleaning of facilities or the refinishing of floors.

Jill Medenwaldt

Veterinary nurse supervisor, School of Veterinary Medicine

Medenwaldt has a unique role at UW Veterinary Care that includes supervising nursing staff, providing patients with nursing care, and conducting outreach to grow the hospital’s veterinary nurse intern program. Her unwaveringly positive attitude, tireless efforts, and thoughtful innovation push the hospital forward as a leader in veterinary nursing. She’s also played an important role in expansion efforts at the school, providing leadership in key operational areas like central supply, operating rooms, and decontamination/sterilization. Jill has handled these challenges with grace and good humor. Medenwaldt is always mindful of her team and colleagues and earns praise for her change management skills.

Nathan Paiser

Animal care technician III, College of Agriculture & Life Sciences

Working at the Emmons Blaine Dairy Cattle Center in Arlington, Paiser shows a consistently extraordinary level of dedication, expertise and commitment to his duties. An employee at the center since 1998, Paiser demonstrates an understanding of every facet of the facility, whether it involves feeding or administering treatments to animals, operating a tractor, or training new employees. Beyond his assigned duties, his commitment to animal health and welfare is exemplary, actively contributing to research projects by ensuring the accurate collection of data. He is also a willing collaborator and mentor, and praised for his punctuality, work ethic and professionalism.

Chris Komorowski

bindery worker, Information Technology

Komorowski, who has worked at Digital Publishing & Printing Services for 12 years, is the most senior technician in the bindery shop. He’s a skilled operator and preventive maintenance tech, and he’s considered the go-to person for challenging projects. Komorowski is a mentor to newer employees, and he possesses a knack for problem solving and quickly learning and teaching the operation of new equipment. His attention to detail produces high-quality work for customers across the campus. Outside of work, he has been involved in youth football and recently accepted an assistant coach position at LaFollette High School.

Michael Hawk

Specimen receiving technician, Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene

Hawk’s career at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene began in 1993, and in his current role he leads the Clinical Supplies section, taking, filling and shipping orders from customers. Hawk is also part of the Communicable Disease Division Specimen Receiving team, opening the doors to the lab at 5:30 a.m. to greet couriers from across the state who bring samples for testing in the lab. He handles his work with patience, calm and efficiency, and provides exceptional customer service and a wealth of knowledge. He is also recognized for sharing his cooking skill with his coworkers, bringing tasty food to celebrations and gatherings.

Kimberly Burmeister

Procurement assistant, School of Medicine & Public Health

Burmeister has been in the Biomedical Research Model Services department for more than 23 years, playing a vital role in the department’s success. Her duties include procuring research animals for every research protocol in the School of Medicine & Public Health. Burmeister’s expansive knowledge and work affects millions of dollars of medical research. She interacts with many people both within and outside of the university, ensuring compliance that the proper animals are ordered and housed in the proper facility for each approved protocol. Her colleagues laud her accuracy, attention to detail, problem-solving and friendly attitude.

Erin Hale

Administrative assistant, College of Letters & Science

In her role in the Department of Chemistry, Hale has taken the lead in creating positive working relationships with staff, students and faculty. She planned two successful events bringing together members from across the department, set up tours with staff who often do not get a chance to show off their great work and areas of expertise, invited staff members to join her team meetings to learn more about what they do, and launched a “Get to Know Your Admin” campaign to build bridges between the administrative assistants, faculty and graduate students. Hale holds herself to a high standard, improving the experience of faculty and graduate students.

Brendon Panke

Administrative assistant II, College of Letters & Science

Panke is considered the glue that holds together the Center for Healthy Minds. He actively engages with people and helps them flourish, fostering a sense of belonging with his talents, sense of humor, people skills and fearless optimism. Panke co-led the culture committee for a year and a half, helping guide and work toward a culture of belonging and understanding that honors the diversity of the staff at the Center. Outside of work, he volunteers by working with people who are imprisoned and veterans on telling their own stories through the UW Odyssey Project’s Odyssey Beyond Bars and Odyssey Beyond Wars programs.