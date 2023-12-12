2023 UW–Madison winter commencement takes place on Sunday

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold its 2023 winter commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.

The university anticipates conferring degrees to 1,966 students (1,459 bachelor’s degrees, 387 master’s degrees, and 120 doctoral degrees). Of these students, 1,329 have indicated they plan to attend Sunday’s ceremony in person. The ceremony is expected to conclude around 12:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star and Badger legend Michael Finley will deliver the charge to graduates. Other speakers include Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and student speaker Jnae Thompson, who will offer remarks on behalf of the graduating class. Check out this roundup of some of the university’s remarkable winter graduates.

There is no ticketing for attendance. Seating is general admission. Doors for the public open at 8 a.m.

Sunday’s ceremony will be held as scheduled regardless of weather. In the event of snow, the university will have extra crews clearing nearby sidewalks and parking lots.

Those planning to attend should review the Kohl Center’s carry-in policy and allow extra time for metal detector procedures. Many campus parking lots will be free both Saturday and Sunday, with bus shuttles running on Sunday. View the parking and shuttle map for 2023 Winter Commencement.

Graduates, family and friends are encouraged to share their commencement experience through social media using the hashtag #UWGrad.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed live at www.wisc.edu/commencement and on the UW–Madison Facebook page.