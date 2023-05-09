2023 Chancellor’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony recognizes 158 outstanding students

The 2023 Chancellor’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony on May 1 honored 158 students for their academic excellence, public service, and undergraduate research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

“This ceremony serves as an opportunity to celebrate our tremendously talented undergraduates,” said Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, in a written greeting shared with the audience. “From music to neurobiology and from computer engineering to Spanish — your interests represent every corner of UW–Madison and you embody what it means to be a Badger.”

The ceremony at Union South was co-hosted by Eric Wilcots, interim provost, and John Zumbrunnen, vice provost for teaching and learning.

A total of 108 students received Wisconsin Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowships, which support undergraduate research done in collaboration with a faculty or staff member. To help offset research costs, the student receives $3,000 and the faculty or staff member $1,000.

Forty-one students were awarded Sophomore Research Fellowships. Each student winner receives $2,500 and each faculty or staff member $500.

Four students — Evan Erickson, Ronan Montgomery-Taylor, Grace Pausma and Addison Plate — received Carleton and Mary Beth Holstrom Environmental Research Fellowships. Each student winner receives $3,000 and each faculty or staff member $1,000.

Two seniors, Meg Mercy and Cole Roecker, received Theodore Herfurth and Teddy Kubly Awards for Comprehensive Undergraduate Excellence. The award honors seniors who combine high academic achievement, leadership in extra-curricular activities, financial self-support, and effective communication skills. Each winner receives $4,000. Read more about the winners and the finalists.

The ceremony also honored recipients of several national honors:

Paul Chung and Carl Shirley (Goldwater Scholarship recipients)

Rosalie Powell (Truman Scholarship finalist; Udall Scholarship honorable mention)

Ashely Cheung (Udall Scholarship honorable mention)

Sarah Almutawa (Rhodes Scholarship finalist)

View a full list of this year’s award recipients.