2021 Vilas Associates Competition awardees announced
The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education has announced 23 faculty winners of the Vilas Associates Competition. The Vilas Associates Competition recognizes new and ongoing research of the highest quality and significance.
The award is funded by the William F. Vilas Estate Trust.
Recipients are chosen competitively by the divisional research committees on the basis of a detailed proposal. Winners receive up to two-ninths of research salary support (including the associated fringe costs) for both summers 2021 and 2022, as well as a $12,500 flexible research fund in each of the two fiscal years. Faculty paid on an annual basis are not eligible for the summer salary support but are eligible for the flexible fund portion of this award.
The 2021-22 winners and their departments are:
Joshua Calhoun, English
Anna Campbell, Gender and Women’s Studies
Giuliana Chamedes, History
Hannah Vandegrift Eldridge, German, Nordic and Slavic
Michael Gleicher, Computer Sciences
Monica Grant, Sociology
Lucas Graves, Journalism and Mass Communication
Mary Halloran, Integrative Biology
Aaron Hoskins, Biochemistry
Sara Hotchkiss, Botany
Eric Hoyt, Communication Arts
Jiamian Hu, Materials Science and Engineering
Sunduz Keles, Biostatistics and Medical Informatics
Michael Light, Sociology
Laurentiu Maxim, Sociology
Grant Nelsestuen, Classical and Ancient Near Eastern Studies
Dimitris Papailiopoulos, Electrical and Chemical Engineering
Anat Schechtmam, Philosophy
Ananth Seshadri, Economics
Audra Sterling, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Adrian Treves, IES-Academic Program
Reid Van Lehn, Chemical and Biological Engineering
Deniz Yavuz, Physics