2021 Vilas Associates Competition awardees announced

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education has announced 23 faculty winners of the Vilas Associates Competition. The Vilas Associates Competition recognizes new and ongoing research of the highest quality and significance.

The award is funded by the William F. Vilas Estate Trust.

Recipients are chosen competitively by the divisional research committees on the basis of a detailed proposal. Winners receive up to two-ninths of research salary support (including the associated fringe costs) for both summers 2021 and 2022, as well as a $12,500 flexible research fund in each of the two fiscal years. Faculty paid on an annual basis are not eligible for the summer salary support but are eligible for the flexible fund portion of this award.

The 2021-22 winners and their departments are:

Joshua Calhoun, English

Anna Campbell, Gender and Women’s Studies

Giuliana Chamedes, History

Hannah Vandegrift Eldridge, German, Nordic and Slavic

Michael Gleicher, Computer Sciences

Monica Grant, Sociology

Lucas Graves, Journalism and Mass Communication

Mary Halloran, Integrative Biology

Aaron Hoskins, Biochemistry

Sara Hotchkiss, Botany

Eric Hoyt, Communication Arts

Jiamian Hu, Materials Science and Engineering

Sunduz Keles, Biostatistics and Medical Informatics

Michael Light, Sociology

Laurentiu Maxim, Sociology

Grant Nelsestuen, Classical and Ancient Near Eastern Studies

Dimitris Papailiopoulos, Electrical and Chemical Engineering

Anat Schechtmam, Philosophy

Ananth Seshadri, Economics

Audra Sterling, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Adrian Treves, IES-Academic Program

Reid Van Lehn, Chemical and Biological Engineering

Deniz Yavuz, Physics