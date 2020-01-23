2020 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced
Thirteen faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize the university’s finest educators. Chancellor Rebecca Blank will present the awards at a 5 p.m. ceremony April 7 at the Pyle Center. The ceremony, sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of the Faculty, is free and open to the public. (RSVP is highly encouraged).
The recipients are:
Paul Block, associate professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Emil Stieger Teaching Award
William Brockliss, associate professor, Classical & Ancient Near Eastern Studies, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award
Samuel Butcher, professor, biochemistry, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Shuchi Chawla, professor, Computer Sciences, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award
Kathleen Culver, associate professor, Journalism & Mass Communication, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award
Ramzi Fawaz, associate professor, English, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award
Christine Garlough, professor, Gender & Women’s Studies, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Erica Halverson, professor, Curriculum & Instruction, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Andrea Hicks, assistant professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Excellence in Community-Based Learning Teaching Award
Irena Knezevic, professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Lori Lopez, associate professor, Communication Arts, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award
Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen, professor, history, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Kate Vieira, associate professor, Curriculum & Instruction, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award