2020 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced

Thirteen faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize the university’s finest educators. Chancellor Rebecca Blank will present the awards at a 5 p.m. ceremony April 7 at the Pyle Center. The ceremony, sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of the Faculty, is free and open to the public. (RSVP is highly encouraged).

The recipients are:

Paul Block, associate professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Emil Stieger Teaching Award

William Brockliss, associate professor, Classical & Ancient Near Eastern Studies, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award

Samuel Butcher, professor, biochemistry, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Shuchi Chawla, professor, Computer Sciences, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award

Kathleen Culver, associate professor, Journalism & Mass Communication, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award

Ramzi Fawaz, associate professor, English, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award

Christine Garlough, professor, Gender & Women’s Studies, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Erica Halverson, professor, Curriculum & Instruction, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Andrea Hicks, assistant professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Excellence in Community-Based Learning Teaching Award

Irena Knezevic, professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Lori Lopez, associate professor, Communication Arts, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award

Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen, professor, history, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Kate Vieira, associate professor, Curriculum & Instruction, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award