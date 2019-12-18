2020 Census: Your chance to be counted

The Census is a Constitutionally-mandated, once-per-decade count of all people living in the United States.

It helps inform how $675 billion in annual federal funding – an average of over $2,000 per person – is allocated for things like housing, education, and transportation.

The count will begin in March of 2020 with a mailed invitation to respond online or by phone.

The count is based on where you live on April 1, 2020, so most UW–Madison students are counted at their campus-area addresses.

The Census count is also important to ensure equal representation when drawing aldermanic districts, county board districts, state senate and assembly districts, and U.S. House of Representative districts. District boundaries are based on the total population count – not the number of voters or citizens.

Lack of a complete and accurate Census count can lead to underrepresentation in certain areas and a lack of funding for important community programs and infrastructure. Federal law requires the Census Bureau to keep personally identifiable information confidential – it cannot be shared with any other governmental agencies, landlords, credit agencies, or anywhere else outside the Census Bureau.

Stay tuned for more information this spring on how to be counted in the 2020 Census.

CENSUS JOBS: In addition, you can earn extra income while helping your community. The Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.