2020 Census: Most UW-Madison students will be counted in Madison

The Census is a count of everyone living in the U.S. This includes international students.

When responding to the 2020 Census, UW–Madison students should be counted where they live and sleep most of the time as of April 1, 2020. For most students, that means in Madison, not back home with their parents. Parents or guardians should only include children who live with them full time during the school year.

UW-Madison students studying or living abroad on April 1 are not included in the Census.

Students living in off-campus housing will receive their Census form in mid-March. Students in campus residence halls will receive their form in early April.

The Census informs how $675 billion in annual federal funding – an average of over $2,000 per person – is allocated for things like housing, education, and transportation.

CENSUS JOBS: In addition, you can earn extra income while helping your community. The Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.

