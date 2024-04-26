168 students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

On Saturday, April 13, 168 University of Wisconsin–Madison Letters & Science undergraduates were inducted to the Phi Beta Kappa (ΦΒΚ) academic society, in a ceremony at Varsity Hall in Union South with 350 attending.

UW–Madison’s ΦΒΚ chapter, founded in 1899, seeks to honor students who rigorously explore the sciences, arts and humanities.

L&S Dean Eric M. Wilcots led the opening procession and welcome. Chapter President David W. Johnson, economics, hosted the celebration’s 125th year of the founding of the UW–Madison chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. Special guest and president of the national Phi Beta Kappa Society Peter Quimby PhD’99 presented the history of ΦΒΚ. ΦΒΚ stands for philosophia biou kubernetes, which translates to “the love of wisdom is the helmsman of life.”

In addition to the induction of new undergraduate members, the ceremony also honored four individuals for their contributions to UW–Madison:

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin was inducted into the chapter as an honored member. “These are the people we will look to for new ideas, new ways forward, and new hope for the future in a world that is far too polarized,” Mnookin said. “And these are the students we celebrate today.”

Jimena González, a member of the UW–Madison chapter of the Edward A. Bouchet Society and a PhD candidate in Physics (observational cosmology), accepted ΦΒΚ’s graduate student induction invitation.

Jairo Villalona, a member of the UW–Madison chapter of the Edward A. Bouchet Society and a PhD candidate in Chemistry (engineering enzymes), accepted ΦΒΚ’s graduate student induction invitation.

Allison Prasch, associate professor of Communication Arts, received the chapter’s 2024 Excellence in Teaching Award. Inductee and senior Sarah Nehls presented Professor Prasch with the award. “Dr. Prasch has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to advancing the field of rhetorical scholarship, but what truly sets her apart is her unwavering dedication to student success,” Nehls said. “I can personally attest to her investment in the wellbeing and academic success of her students, and I know that my experience is not unique.”

Inductees excel in all areas of study, ranging from physics to anthropology, and they must have a cumulative GPA of 3.80 or above and meet strenuous math, language, and breadth requirements.

A committee of faculty and staff review the student record for nomination into the chapter. Inductees have a love for learning in multiple areas of study at the intermediate and advanced levels, exploring far beyond their major area of study at UW–Madison.

The students inducted were:

