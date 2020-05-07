144 new members join Phi Kappa Phi at UW-Madison

The Phi Kappa Phi, Chapter 021, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison has initiated 144 students into membership.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 100th Phi Kappa Phi Induction Ceremony, typically held in the spring, has been postponed until Sunday, October 11, to be held in Tripp Commons, Memorial Union. The Keynote Speaker will be Provost John Karl Scholz.

In addition, five UW–Madison students are the recipients of the Zillman Summer Research Fellowship. Zillman Fellowships are designed to encourage students from a variety of disciplines to enrich their educational programs through summer projects involving study, research, travel, and training that is not part of a formal curriculum. This year’s Fellows are Ariel Borns, Educational Policy Studies; Ann Kim, English; Brett Nachman, Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis; Nikhil Tiwari, Curriculum & Instruction; and Rachel Wilson, Spanish.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine by a group of students who felt a need for an honor society that would recognize excellence across the whole range of academic disciplines. Under the leadership of student Marcus L. Urann, the group formed the Lambda Sigma Eta Society, later renamed Phi Kappa Phi from the letters of the Greek words forming its motto, Philosophìa Krateìto Photôn, “Let the love of learning guide humanity.” Today, Phi Kappa Phi recognizes and promotes academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engages the community of scholars in service to others.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society that is open to students across disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi recognizes the achievements of the most outstanding students in every school and college at UW–Madison. The UW–Madison chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1920 and has had a continuous presence on this campus ever since. Each fall invitations are sent to the top 10 percent of graduate students, the top 10 percent of seniors and the top 7.5 percent of second-semester juniors in each school and college.