133 students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Phi Kappa Phi’s Chapter 021 at the University of Wisconsin–Madison has initiated 133 students and four administrators as honorary members in the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

The 103rd Phi Kappa Phi Induction Ceremony, was held on April 23 in Tripp Commons. Keynote speaker was Bianca Martin, Host of City Cast Madison, who was also made an honorary member.

Honorary membership was granted to four UW–Madison administrators: Interim Provost Eric Wilcots, Mary C. Jacoby Professor of Astronomy; Associate Dean Cal Bergman of the College of Letters & Science Student Academic Affairs; Associate Dean Annette McDaniel of Undergraduate Education & Innovation in the School of Human Ecology; and Associate Dean Enno Siemsen of the Wisconsin School of Business.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine by a group of students who felt a need for an honor society that would recognize excellence across the whole range of academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi comes from the letters of the Greek words forming its motto, Philosophìa Krateìto Photôn, “Let the love of learning guide humanity.”

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society that is open to students across disciplines, recognizes the achievements of the most outstanding students in every school and college at UW–Madison. The UW–Madison chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1920 and has had a continuous presence on this campus ever since. Each fall invitations are sent to the top 10 percent of graduate students, the top 10 percent of seniors and the top 7.5 percent of second-semester juniors in each school and college.