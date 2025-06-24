Measuring UW–Madison’s impact: Wisconsin Idea Database reports benefits for all 72 counties

Expanding access to higher education

UW–Madison is committed to helping Wisconsin residents get an affordable top-ranking education. As of fall 2024, there were at least 17,816 undergraduates from Wisconsin enrolled at UW–Madison. Of those students, nearly 20% were receiving aid covering the full amount of tuition and fees through Bucky’s Tuition Promise, Bucky’s Pell Pathway or the Badger Promise. Overall, the university awarded about $113 million in financial aid to Wisconsin-resident undergraduates in 2023-24. More than 66% of all UW–Madison students who graduated in 2023-24 graduated debt-free.

Two incoming classes have benefited from Bucky’s Pell Pathway, which covers the full financial need for Federal Pell Grant-eligible students, including tuition, housing, food and other expenses. And the initial cohort of students benefiting from the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise enrolled in Fall 2024. This new program offers financial support to cover the full cost of pursuing an undergraduate degree for state residents who are enrolled members of federally recognized Wisconsin Indian tribes.

The university’s efforts are also reaching the state’s PK-12 students thanks to the Wisconsin Teacher Pledge, which covers the full cost of in-state tuition and licensing fees for any UW School of Education student that commits to teaching in Wisconsin for at least three to four years after graduation. During the 2024-25 academic year, 475 teachers who participated in this program were teaching in classrooms across 105 Wisconsin public school districts and 15 private schools. As of this spring, 1,009 students had taken the Teacher Pledge.