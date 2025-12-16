Still/Moving UW–Madison’s capsule of 2025 in striking images.

Year’s end has a way of slowing things down. And that’s a good thing: It invites us to rewind, reflect and find meaning in the moments that carried us here.

Because sometimes you need to look back to move forward.

So come along with us as we revisit it all and see what shaped campus in 2025: triumphs in labs and on the field, stepping out on stage and on the ice, explorations that reach from Lake Mendota to the cosmos. Amid a year of shifting ground, our research community — and the university as a whole — kept advancing work that improves lives, showing how focus and resolve endure.

This is our year in pictures, still and moving.

A compilation of scenes on the UW–Madison campus showing movement (leaves blowing in the wind, people walking, juggling, ice skating; geese crossing a path) A campus in motion Speaking of moving … this campus hums with the energy of transition. Everywhere you look, something’s underway: a rush onto the field, a first step into a buzzing arena, runners logging miles in prairie grass, oars slicing the lake, umbrellas weaving through the rain. From ground level to drone-high, we thrive on the energy of becoming. New Badgers step into the Kohl Center, beginning their Wisconsin journey together. The band brings halftime energy to Camp Randall during Badger football’s second game. Rowers glide past cheering fans on Lake Mendota during a crisp autumn scrimmage.

A compilation of scenes depicting cultural touch points from the state of Wisconsin and the UW–Madison campus, such as cranberries, cows and dairy, and winter sports. Roots and reach There is evidence of growth all around UW. Our roots run deep, from families gathering on the shore to children meeting discoveries with wide-eyed wonder. But a great university also provides reach: equal parts aspiration and exploration from first-year students to alumni half a million deep. Together, they signify the best of this place. A foundation deep enough to hold, and branches wide enough to reach. Budding Badgers enjoy the passing parade during Homecoming. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison Distinguished Badgers also enjoy the Homecoming festivities! Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

A compilation of scenes showing Badgers enjoying themselves (winning championships for hockey, dancing) and working hard (studying, teaching, conducting research). At work and at play Work hard, play hard? We practically invented it. Precision in the lab, strength in the gym, breakthroughs in classrooms, care in every service job. But don’t forget parades of pink birds, bubble-filled ceremonies, snow-fueled showdowns, skates cutting across winter ice. That’s what being a Badger means. Working and playing together. Many ideas, many efforts, one Wisconsin. At work … Behind the counter at Bucky’s Varsity Meats, at your service Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison Shining floors and shining smiles in Engineering Hall. Students study together in the brand-new Morgridge Hall. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison Listening intently in a Weeks Hall geoscience lecture. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison Clearing paths after Madison’s record November storm. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison







Shields up for our students’ epic snowball fight, the Battle for Bascom. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison First‑year engineers smile through hands‑on motor lab experiments. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison … and at play Flamingos flock to Bascom Hill for annual fundraising fun. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Bubbles float as graduates celebrate spring commencement at the Kohl Center. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison Skaters of all generations enjoy Lake Mendota during Winter Carnival. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison Huge fun playing Uno at International Student Game Night. Pumping iron at the Nicholas Recreation Center. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison







The moment before the game-winning penalty shot at the NCAA women’s hockey national championship. She shoots; she scores! And Badger women’s hockey celebrates. Family and friends stand and roar as Badger women’s hockey secures its record eighth national championship.

A compilation of scenes showing ways in which Badgers advance. From scientific discoveries to graduation, there is a sense of accomplishment. Forward, always “Forward” is not just the state motto. Consider it an invitation to think about Wisconsin’s character and momentum. How a tassel swings from right to left, carrying years of effort and dreams. How discoveries in our labs push cleaner futures. It holds the energy of possibility, of meeting challenges with a relentless drive for progress. Some call it stubbornness, and that’s fine by us. Because this progress gives us a way to see the horizon just a little sooner than expected.

Scenes of Badger pride and belonging. Large groups of people in connected situations, such as singing at a sporting event, playing board games, and cheering. Where we meet We don’t always agree. We’re not supposed to. But we keep talking, listening and trying, and most of all, we keep coming together. From a stadium lit by soaring Coldplay orbs to drum majors leading a hometown rhythm, from piñatas breaking open joy to Deliberation Dinners stretching our thinking, this is where we meet. Our differences don’t divide us; they draw us closer. Thousands of diehard Badger fans come together to stand and cheer for women’s volleyball in the UW Field House. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Badgers all around Step inside the action and experience a 360-degree view of new students forming the Motion W and watching UW’s drone show light up the sky at Wisconsin Welcome.

A compilation of scenes with people in the act of making (dancing, robotics, drawing). There is beauty and joy in the creation. The joy of creating At UW, we make things. Things that dazzle and inspire. Things that keep us alive. Things that make life worth living. Neon bent into glowing arcs, microscopes engineered by students, screen-printed creations. It’s not always easy; sometimes the hills are steep (as anyone who’s traversed Bascom Hill can attest). But every summit gives a clearer horizon. Blowing bubbles at Olin House while Dad talks nuclear engineering at the new faculty picnic. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison When not crafting dazzling paper sculptures, UW alum-turned-professor Michael Velliquette mentors new artists. Swaying to Latin music during the Madison Jazz Festival on a warm Memorial Union Terrace night. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison We made that: microscopes built in the Microsurgery and Regenerative Medicine Lab now ready to travel the world. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison Free Art Friday at the Memorial Union’s Wheelhouse Studios means expressing creativity together: in this case, turning vinyl records into paintings.







Alpha Phi Alpha performs on stage and off at the Multicultural Orientation and Reception (MCOR) in Memorial Union.

Scenes of discovery and wonder, from scientific experiments, to holding a brain, to gigantic bubbles, people expressing surprise and delight The wonder of what’s next At UW–Madison we’re driven by discovery. Whether we write poetry or code, we’re always trying to find what’s next. Here we value wondering — and trying new things, even if it feels uncomfortable at first. Water Zumba? Absolutely. Learning to spot zebra mussels under a microscope? That too. What might look like magic from the outside is pure and powerful Badger curiosity amid the wonder of the universe around us. A child delights in the sight of zebra mussels under a microscope at the Center for Limnology Open House. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Hands-on learning: Students and faculty explore and innovate together in the Microsurgery and Regenerative Medicine Lab. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison Campus comes alive with autumn’s calm and color, and sandhill cranes. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison Want to see things from a new perspective? Check out the view from the central stairway at Morgridge Hall. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison Fireworks explode above Lake Mendota, celebrating culture and community at the Spring Festival Gala hosted by the Chinese Students and Scholars Association. Students get outside their comfort zone — and inside the pool — during late-night Aqua Zumba class at the Bakke Center.







Quiet scenes of the UW–Madison campus and surroundings Moving, still The year rushes past in a blur. Deadlines. Detours. Triumphs and challenges aplenty. Cheers in packed stands, selfies capturing big firsts, moments of serenity in quiet studios. The campus moves in a constant tide of discovery and life. But shift the angle, tilt the frame, and you’ll see what endures: a campus grounded by its people, alive from every perspective.

A mighty campus made miniature Travel to new highs above our bustling campus as camera magic makes formidable campus landmarks look like a tiny model world.

And somewhere in between still and moving, this place comes alive. In every frame, something stays, and something shifts. Still. Moving. Always both.

See you in ’26. ■

