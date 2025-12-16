 Skip to main content
Several groups of people sitting on hillside while observing the Northern Lights in the night sky

Still/Moving

UW–Madison’s capsule of 2025 in striking images.

Year’s end has a way of slowing things down. And that’s a good thing: It invites us to rewind, reflect and find meaning in the moments that carried us here. 

Because sometimes you need to look back to move forward.

So come along with us as we revisit it all and see what shaped campus in 2025: triumphs in labs and on the field, stepping out on stage and on the ice, explorations that reach from Lake Mendota to the cosmos. Amid a year of shifting ground, our research community — and the university as a whole — kept advancing work that improves lives, showing how focus and resolve endure.

This is our year in pictures, still and moving.

A campus in motion

Speaking of moving … this campus hums with the energy of transition. Everywhere you look, something’s underway: a rush onto the field, a first step into a buzzing arena, runners logging miles in prairie grass, oars slicing the lake, umbrellas weaving through the rain. From ground level to drone-high, we thrive on the energy of becoming.

Groups of people walking in front of the Kohl Center on a sunny day
New Badgers step into the Kohl Center, beginning their Wisconsin journey together.
Marching band playing on a football field in Camp Randall Stadium
The band brings halftime energy to Camp Randall during Badger football’s second game.
Members of a crew team rowing on a lake with spectators watching from land
Rowers glide past cheering fans on Lake Mendota during a crisp autumn scrimmage.
A person taking a photo with their phone of a drone light display reading "Wisconsin Welcome"
Drone view of an intersection on campus
Three people in Wisconsin Badger attire jogging through a grassy area
Groups of people with moving carts entering elevators
Overhead view of two students walking on a sidewalk
Large group of band members in red shirts jogging across a football field with their instruments

Roots and reach

There is evidence of growth all around UW. Our roots run deep, from families gathering on the shore to children meeting discoveries with wide-eyed wonder. But a great university also provides reach: equal parts aspiration and exploration from first-year students to alumni half a million deep. Together, they signify the best of this place. A foundation deep enough to hold, and branches wide enough to reach.

Water splashing through a vat of cranberries with farm workers and trucks in the background
A researcher in a lab wearing a white lab coat, looking at plant specimens
Children and adults gathered around a giant "Light Bright" display, adding colorful pegs
Bucky Badger mascot holds an inflatable birthday cake with a group of children
Four young children holding Halloween candy bags and smiling at the camera
Budding Badgers enjoy the passing parade during Homecoming. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Four people sitting on a curb wearing UW–Madison attire smiling
Distinguished Badgers also enjoy the Homecoming festivities! Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Students pet a black calf through a fence.
A family sitting at a table smiling
A wooded area with colorful fall leaves and two people walking with a dog on a path
Stormy sky with a rainbow over a field of prairie
A person reaching to cut a plant out in a wooded area

At work and at play

Work hard, play hard? We practically invented it. Precision in the lab, strength in the gym, breakthroughs in classrooms, care in every service job. But don’t forget parades of pink birds, bubble-filled ceremonies, snow-fueled showdowns, skates cutting across winter ice. That’s what being a Badger means. Working and playing together. Many ideas, many efforts, one Wisconsin.

At work …

A person placing a cut of red meat on a piece of butcher paper
Behind the counter at Bucky’s Varsity Meats, at your service Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A person driving an industrial floor cleaning machine
Shining floors and shining smiles in Engineering Hall.
Overhead view of two people studying with their laptops
Students study together in the brand-new Morgridge Hall. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A student looking intently at another person who is talking
Listening intently in a Weeks Hall geoscience lecture. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A person using a snowblower
Clearing paths after Madison’s record November storm. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Smiling people in a snowball fight
Shields up for our students’ epic snowball fight, the Battle for Bascom. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Two smiling students working with electronics
First‑year engineers smile through hands‑on motor lab experiments. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

… and at play

A person in a flamingo costume posing with lawn flamingos surrounding them
Flamingos flock to Bascom Hill for annual fundraising fun. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A graduate blowing bubbles surrounded by other smiling graduates
Bubbles float as graduates celebrate spring commencement at the Kohl Center. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A child and an adult holding hands and smiling at each other while ice skating
Skaters of all generations enjoy Lake Mendota during Winter Carnival. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
A group of students playing a card game around a table
Huge fun playing Uno at International Student Game Night.
A person lifting weights while looking in a mirror
Pumping iron at the Nicholas Recreation Center. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Single hockey player on the ice with their teammates watching from the sidelines

The moment before the game-winning penalty shot at the NCAA women’s hockey national championship.

Jubilant hockey players skating out on the ice rink in celebration

She shoots; she scores! And Badger women’s hockey celebrates.

Group of hockey players hugging and smiling while fans cheer at the glass behind them

Family and friends stand and roar as Badger women’s hockey secures its record eighth national championship.

Forward, always

“Forward” is not just the state motto. Consider it an invitation to think about Wisconsin’s character and momentum. How a tassel swings from right to left, carrying years of effort and dreams. How discoveries in our labs push cleaner futures. It holds the energy of possibility, of meeting challenges with a relentless drive for progress. Some call it stubbornness, and that’s fine by us. Because this progress gives us a way to see the horizon just a little sooner than expected.

Close up of a person's hand writing in a notebook
A professor pointing at a chart on a projected slide
Three smiling scientists wearing tie-dyed lab coats
Three medical professionals practicing intubation on a manikin
An architectural ornament on the outside of a wall with an illustration of a badger and the Wisconsin state motto "Forward" on it
A view of the back of two graduation caps being worn by two people with a stage in the background
Three people looking at a monitor next to a bench of scientific equipment
Group of people with canes celebration on a football field
Close-up of a person's face with a reflection in their safety glasses of test tubes

Where we meet

We don’t always agree. We’re not supposed to. But we keep talking, listening and trying, and most of all, we keep coming together. From a stadium lit by soaring Coldplay orbs to drum majors leading a hometown rhythm, from piñatas breaking open joy to Deliberation Dinners stretching our thinking, this is where we meet. Our differences don’t divide us; they draw us closer.

Happy group of students smiling with their hands in the air
Evening concert at an outdoor stadium with fans hitting balloons into the air
Large, modern lecture hall full of students with a person teaching from a lecturn
Two people sitting on a stage speaking to a group
A group of people conversing in a theater
Group of people holding hands while ice skating
A group of people conversing around a table in a large room filled with people
Bucky Badger mascot makes a "W" with his paws while a smiling group of people photograph him.
People watching a movie in a darkened theater
Smiling group of students clapping
Drone view of colorful tables on a terrace with people sitting around them
Two people smiling and dancing with each other while a marching band plays around them
A person swinging a bat at a pinata with a smiling audience behind them
Full stadium lit up in red light for a volleyball game
Thousands of diehard Badger fans come together to stand and cheer for women’s volleyball in the UW Field House. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Badgers all around

Step inside the action and experience a 360-degree view of new students forming the Motion W and watching UW’s drone show light up the sky at Wisconsin Welcome.

The joy of creating

At UW, we make things. Things that dazzle and inspire. Things that keep us alive. Things that make life worth living. Neon bent into glowing arcs, microscopes engineered by students, screen-printed creations. It’s not always easy; sometimes the hills are steep (as anyone who’s traversed Bascom Hill can attest). But every summit gives a clearer horizon.

A person writing on a white board with their reflection on the window behind them
A smiling person while creating a neon sculpture
A person sketching in a wood shop surrounded by tools
A person working with a silkscreen used in printmaking
Two children blowing bubbles outdoors
Blowing bubbles at Olin House while Dad talks nuclear engineering at the new faculty picnic. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A professor talking to a group of students with artwork on shelves in the background
When not crafting dazzling paper sculptures, UW alum-turned-professor Michael Velliquette mentors new artists.
A band playing on an outdoor stage at night with an audience looking on
Swaying to Latin music during the Madison Jazz Festival on a warm Memorial Union Terrace night. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Group of people in lab coats having a discussion
We made that: microscopes built in the Microsurgery and Regenerative Medicine Lab now ready to travel the world. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Group of students painting on vinyl records
Free Art Friday at the Memorial Union’s Wheelhouse Studios means expressing creativity together: in this case, turning vinyl records into paintings.
Performers on a stage and in the aisle with audience members looking on
Alpha Phi Alpha performs on stage and off at the Multicultural Orientation and Reception (MCOR) in Memorial Union.

The wonder of what’s next

At UW–Madison we’re driven by discovery. Whether we write poetry or code, we’re always trying to find what’s next. Here we value wondering — and trying new things, even if it feels uncomfortable at first. Water Zumba? Absolutely. Learning to spot zebra mussels under a microscope? That too. What might look like magic from the outside is pure and powerful Badger curiosity amid the wonder of the universe around us.

Two students with safety goggles pouring a substance into a funnel
A person standing in front of a white board filled with equations, charts, and graphs
Close-up of hands holding tweezers over an Erlenmeyer Flask
An excited child looking into a microscope
A child delights in the sight of zebra mussels under a microscope at the Center for Limnology Open House. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Two medical professionals using tools to perform a surgery
Hands-on learning: Students and faculty explore and innovate together in the Microsurgery and Regenerative Medicine Lab. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Close up of a Sandhill crane
Campus comes alive with autumn’s calm and color, and sandhill cranes. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Interior of a building
Want to see things from a new perspective? Check out the view from the central stairway at Morgridge Hall. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A small group viewing fireworks
Fireworks explode above Lake Mendota, celebrating culture and community at the Spring Festival Gala hosted by the Chinese Students and Scholars Association.
A water exercise class with an instructor
Students get outside their comfort zone — and inside the pool — during late-night Aqua Zumba class at the Bakke Center.

Moving, still

The year rushes past in a blur. Deadlines. Detours. Triumphs and challenges aplenty. Cheers in packed stands, selfies capturing big firsts, moments of serenity in quiet studios. The campus moves in a constant tide of discovery and life. But shift the angle, tilt the frame, and you’ll see what endures: a campus grounded by its people, alive from every perspective.

Smiling graduate makes a "W" with their hands
Group of people smiling and taking a selfie
A few people excitedly cheering a performance
A person meditating with eyes closed and their hands meeting above their head
A parade with a group of cheerleaders throwing one cheerleader into the air
Group of people smiling and taking pictures with their phones
Close-up of a person's feet as they walk by a flowering tree and a large brick building
Row of people lying on mats exercising with bands
Excited students wearing Badger attire make the "W" with their hands while cheering
Drone view of a flower bed with a "W" made of flowers and people walking on the sidewalk

A mighty campus made miniature

Travel to new highs above our bustling campus as camera magic makes formidable campus landmarks look like a tiny model world.

Large number signs making the year

And somewhere in between still and moving, this place comes alive. In every frame, something stays, and something shifts. Still. Moving. Always both.

See you in ’26. 

