Dozens of students throw snowballs

When the snowstorm ends, the Battle for Bascom begins

See who emerged victorious in the traditional snowball fight between Lakeshore and Southeast residents.

​Photos by Taylor Wolfram and Althea Dotzour

After nearly 10 inches of snow blanketed campus over the weekend, hundreds of UW–Madison students dutifully marched to Bascom Hill on Monday, Dec. 1, for an epic snowball fight. It was the latest chapter in the eternal but friendly competition for bragging rights between Lakeshore and Southeast residents.

The Battle for Bascom has been a student-organized tradition since 2009. As seems to happen every time, Lakeshore residents claimed victory on this night. (Perhaps lake effect hardens them to the conditions.) But the real winners? Every Badger who made new memories with friends in the snow. Plus, as one participant noted after the dust — or rather snow — settled: “That was a nice break before finals.”

Charge!

First, the lines are drawn between Southeast and Lakeshore residents. And then: a forward dash.

Dozens of students running down Bascom Hill holding snowballs.
Students running with snowballs
Student in a red Wisconsin hat blocking a snowball with a cardboard shield

Snowballs fly

Bascom Hill transformed into a snow globe, and Bucky made a surprise appearance to cheer on both sides.

Student in a red hat throwing a snowball
Snow flying around students
Bucky Badger playfully pushing a student away
A student throwing snow on snowy Bascom Hill
Hundreds of students- including a student using a snow shovel- throwing snow with Bascom Hall in the background
Snow crashing against the jacket of a student wearing a Wisconsin Athletics hat

A break from the action

Elsewhere on Bascom Hill, students took advantage of the deep snow to sled down the iconic slope.

A students standing on a sled to ride down snowy Bascom Hill

Mila Bublik boards down Bascom Hill on a sled.

A students pulling another by the hand to try to get her sled moving on snowy Bascom Hill

When the sled stops, friends are there to lend a hand.

Students playfully burying their friend in the snow

In a new spin on a snow angel, friends pile the stuff on Helen Bell.

A student sledding down snowy Bascom Hill on her stomach while a group of students cheer her on

Hawaii native Neva Leung took her turn on the sled: “This is crazy new.”

Community amid the chaos

Coming from warmer locales like California, Arizona and Thailand, several students reported that it was their first time seeing — or playing with — snow.

Three students smiling for a photo on snowy Bascom Hill
Three students, one holding a giant snowball, smiling for a photo
A group of five students smiling for a photo on a snowy Bascom Hill. Music Hall and the Wisconsin State Capitol can be seen in the distance.
A student blocking snow with a shield sending it flying over students smiling for a group photo

Until next snowstorm

Lakeshore declared victory, but based on the number of smiling faces, there were winners all around.

Two students wearing snow gloves and colorful jackets reaching up into the sky while smiling in the falling snow
Yao Buchl (left) and Stella Meza danced in the snow after the Battle for Bascom. Said Buchl: “I’m from Minnesota and this made me really happy. I haven’t gone rolling down a hill in a while.” Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

Tags: recent sightings, student life

