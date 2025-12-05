When the snowstorm ends, the Battle for Bascom begins See who emerged victorious in the traditional snowball fight between Lakeshore and Southeast residents.

​ Share this article

After nearly 10 inches of snow blanketed campus over the weekend, hundreds of UW–Madison students dutifully marched to Bascom Hill on Monday, Dec. 1, for an epic snowball fight. It was the latest chapter in the eternal but friendly competition for bragging rights between Lakeshore and Southeast residents.

The Battle for Bascom has been a student-organized tradition since 2009. As seems to happen every time, Lakeshore residents claimed victory on this night. (Perhaps lake effect hardens them to the conditions.) But the real winners? Every Badger who made new memories with friends in the snow. Plus, as one participant noted after the dust — or rather snow — settled: “That was a nice break before finals.”

Charge!

First, the lines are drawn between Southeast and Lakeshore residents. And then: a forward dash.

Snowballs fly

Bascom Hill transformed into a snow globe, and Bucky made a surprise appearance to cheer on both sides.

A break from the action

Elsewhere on Bascom Hill, students took advantage of the deep snow to sled down the iconic slope.

Mila Bublik boards down Bascom Hill on a sled. When the sled stops, friends are there to lend a hand. In a new spin on a snow angel, friends pile the stuff on Helen Bell. Hawaii native Neva Leung took her turn on the sled: “This is crazy new.”

Community amid the chaos

Coming from warmer locales like California, Arizona and Thailand, several students reported that it was their first time seeing — or playing with — snow.

Until next snowstorm

Lakeshore declared victory, but based on the number of smiling faces, there were winners all around.