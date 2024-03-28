Burning and Learning

Passing by a blooming prairie in the glow of dusk can be a magical, inspiring experience, whether witnessed from the car on a drive through rural Wisconsin or while immersed on a stroll through the UW–Madison Arboretum. While easy to take for granted, the prairies you see today are an increasingly precious and threatened resource. And that’s why UW–Madison is working to restore and preserve them — with fire.

Over time, human development has broken up Wisconsin’s prairies and oak savannas, the native landscapes defined by large, open grasslands and dotted by oak trees. They have been replaced by agricultural fields, neighborhoods, towns and highways. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates that only one-tenth of one percent of original prairie still exists today. Now, even the fragments that remain are in danger of disappearing.

Unlike the wildfires that wreak havoc in today’s warming world, prescribed burns nurture the ecosystems that have evolved naturally with fire for millennia. Prior to urban and agricultural development, fires started by natural events like lightning strikes could burn through prairies and dispose of dead plants from the prior season, stimulating growth for new, more productive plants.

But now, fires can’t spread naturally across these fragmented ecosystems. And this gives invasive species a chance to establish, crowd out native species, and interfere with other ecosystem processes like groundwater recharge, carbon storage and nutrient cycling.

Prescribed burns, when conducted safely and effectively, replicate the once-natural event of prairie fires. It’s a practice that’s long been used and proven effective by some Native American tribes to manage their land and promote growth of desired plants.

And now with a team of staff, students, volunteers and farmers, UW–Madison is helping to spread the word — and the fire — both on campus and off.