Liberty Rashad: (The administration) had been promising and they’d been reneging on their promises. There was just a whole lot of back and forth, back and forth, until we got to the point that we said, "OK, these are our demands now." And what we did to back up the demands is, "If you’re not going to meet them, we’re going to organize a strike."

John Felder: There was such resistance, such a refusal to do anything, that we thought that it was necessary for us to go on strike.

Liberty Rashad: We were pushing it to the limit to get what we wanted, and that was sort of our last resort.