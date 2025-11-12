A vibrant transition Experience UW–Madison’s autumnal peak in motion, music and golden light.

Photos by Althea Dotzour, Jeff Miller, Bryce Richter, Xiaomeng Shen and Taylor Wolfram. Video by Amy Gill, Elise Mahon, Ariadna Márquez, Ma Vue and Jason Weiss. Words by Angela Barian.

Ever heard the saying, “the only constant is change”? That’s especially true of campus in autumn. The semester settles in, midterms loom and winter edges closer. We hurry through it all, trying not to fall behind.

But there’s beauty in the in-between.

So take a breath. Join us for a journey across campus as UW–Madison transforms for autumn, where color, light and life shift before our eyes.

A series of short video edits shows colorful leaves blowing in the breeze on a sunny day. The Texture of Fall Pause. Look closely. A kaleidoscope of color and detail abound in UW’s autumnal season. You can almost feel the crunch of leaves under your feet and the crisp breeze that carries them away.

A series of video edits includes slow motion footage of someone blowing leaves with a leaf blower; students walking across campus amidst fallen leaves; a sandhill crane preening itself; a squirrel rooting about in leaves; and mallard ducks swimming in a pond. The In-Between It’s not just the seasons that change. Students, faculty and even campus wildlife are in motion. Settling in, adjusting, growing. The in-between moments reveal the true spirit of fall on campus.

A series of video edits features fall color framing campus locations, including Memorial Union, Ho-Chunk Nation Plaza, North Hall, the Camp Randall Arch, the School of Education; and Union South. The Familiar, Transformed At an institution 177 years in the making, even our most time-honored landmarks evolve with the season. Buildings, paths and gathering places take on new color and character, reminding us that change touches everything.