A vibrant transition
Experience UW–Madison’s autumnal peak in motion, music and golden light.
Ever heard the saying, “the only constant is change”? That’s especially true of campus in autumn. The semester settles in, midterms loom and winter edges closer. We hurry through it all, trying not to fall behind.
But there’s beauty in the in-between.
So take a breath. Join us for a journey across campus as UW–Madison transforms for autumn, where color, light and life shift before our eyes.
The Texture of Fall
Pause. Look closely. A kaleidoscope of color and detail abound in UW’s autumnal season. You can almost feel the crunch of leaves under your feet and the crisp breeze that carries them away.
The In-Between
It’s not just the seasons that change. Students, faculty and even campus wildlife are in motion. Settling in, adjusting, growing. The in-between moments reveal the true spirit of fall on campus.
The Familiar, Transformed
At an institution 177 years in the making, even our most time-honored landmarks evolve with the season. Buildings, paths and gathering places take on new color and character, reminding us that change touches everything.