A Camp Randall commencement Tears of joy, words of advice and some jumping around mark Saturday’s ceremony.

Photos by Althea Dotzour, Jeff Miller and Taylor Wolfram ​ Share this article

A day to remember

Pride and joy were palpable at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s spring 2026 commencement ceremony on Saturday where a crowd of more than 64,000 soon-to-be graduates, their families and friends gathered on a bright and beautiful day in Camp Randall Stadium.

So, too, was the bittersweet mix of emotions. Jackson Daniel, a native from La Crosse, Wisconsin, who will soon be applying his studies in computer science and mathematics to a career at Epic Systems, reflected on the reality that his fellow Badgers would be heading out on their own paths.

“Everyone here is so smart. I always had something to learn from them, and that really compelled me to do my best. I’m going to miss that,” he said.

But amidst the emotions, keynote speaker James Patterson, the world’s best-selling author and master storyteller, reminded graduates that they are deserving.

A bright blue sky covers the stadium filled with graduates and their guests, marking one of the largest commencement crowds in recent years. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison

“Most important today, I want every graduate to walk out of here feeling you are worthy.” “You are worthy,” he stressed before adding, “Your time here is shorter than you think. So, what can you do most beautifully?”

The question struck Olakunle Oko, the senior class vice president. “With technology we get carried away. A good reminder to live in the moment, to live in the present.”

Near the end of his speech, Patterson brought tears to some by asking everyone to yell, “I love you” in unison. The crowd responded with a loud shout of, “I love you” that filled Camp Randall. Paterson beamed, “That was beautiful. This is a perfect day.”



The event at Camp Randall recognized students who earned bachelor’s, master’s and law degrees. Nearly 9,000 degrees were conferred.



The ceremony was part of a weekend filled with commencement celebrations that also included a Friday evening ceremony at the Kohl Center for doctoral, MFA and medical professional degree candidates.

Watch the speeches

Flag bearers make their way down the aisle to mark the start of the day’s ceremony. “What can you do most beautifully?” Bestselling author James Patterson asked of the crowd of graduates during his keynote speech. It’s a great day for hockey, especially for the graduating members of the National Championship Badger women’s hockey team who show off their winning hardware during the ceremony. A day for smiles: Graduate Ryan Porter and his girlfriend Anna Beeman share a moment before the start of the ceremony.

A chancellor’s parting advice

Jennifer L. Mnookin, who was giving her last graduation speech as chancellor of UW–Madison, told the graduates that there was one quality she hoped they cultivated while at the UW that would help them navigate a world of change and uncertainty: a sense of purpose.

“Purpose is not a perfect plan. It is a compass. It helps you decide what deserves your time, what deserves your courage, and what you may need to walk away from,” Mnookin said. “But as you pursue those purposes, I hope there will be one non-negotiable: kindness.”

Mnookin added that during polarizing times, an act of kindness may seem small but more than anything it is, “the discipline of remembering the humanity of the person in front of you — perhaps especially when you disagree.”

It wasn’t just a notable moment for UW–Madison students. The day marked Chancellor Mnookin’s final commencement as the leader of the university.

A beautiful chaos

Ryan Schwartz, who served as Saturday’s student speaker, reminisced about his first weekend on campus when he attended a concert by fellow Badger and rapper Yung Gravy.

“I was met with chaos, but it was a controlled chaos. An almost beautiful chaos,” Schwartz said. He was left with, as he put it, “an overwhelming sense of awe at all these people — students, faculty community members — standing together in front of the Wisconsin State Capitol.”

Fireworks mark the moment when graduates sing “Varsity” together for the last time as UW–Madison students — or first time as a Badger alum! Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison “No matter where we came from, what we look like, or where we want to go, here, in Madison, we are one.” Student speaker Ryan Schwartz shared his heartfelt message with fellow grads. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

Ryan now realizes that the chaos he experienced was not one off. “Throughout my years at this school, I continued to notice moments that were seemingly chaotic but were a true representation of the Madison collective acting in unison. In an increasingly polarizing world, where many profit by pulling us apart, this wonderful university did everything to bring us back together.”

With that, Ryan paused and looked up from the podium. He then broadly smiled to his fellow graduates and introduced a song for which they needed no introduction: “Jump Around.”

And the UW class of 2026 jumped!

You’re about to be an alum It was 11 am. An hour before graduation. Excitement was building and it was hitting students that filled Camp Randall stadium. Here’s what they shared about becoming alumni of UW–Madison: “I need some time to let that set in. So crazy. Me, an alum?” “Can I be sad and excited at the same time?” “Oh my god, alumni? That’s crazy!” “It’s been a really crazy journey to get here.” “I am? Oh, yeah, that’s right. Surreal.” “Do I get alumni merch?” “Joining a great group.” “Wait? Wow, that crazy? Alumni.” “I’m so excited for the next step.” “Amazing. Ready, ready, ready.”