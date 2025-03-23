Simms took to the ice, all eyes fixed on her. She dribbled the puck down the length of the rink and then deked the Ohio State goalie nearly out of her skates, flicking the puck into the net and tying the game 3-3.

“Everybody on the bench was like, ‘Simms, you’re taking it!’” she said on the ESPNU broadcast after the game. “And I was like, ‘Fine, I’ll do it.’ But I was so nervous. I couldn’t think while I was going, just had to try to be confident with it. It worked out.”

Three minutes into overtime, Simms played the hero again, contorting her body and stick to catch the puck on a ricochet and slap it into the net.

GOALLLLLLLL! Pandemonium erupted in Ridder Arena in Minnesota — and at watch parties throughout Wisconsin — as the Badgers came from behind to capture their eighth national championship, the most of any program in the country.