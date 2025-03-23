The comeback champs
Badger women’s hockey caps historic season with epic overtime win
“Who wants it?”
Only the legendary coach of one of the greatest hockey teams in NCAA history could ask such a question. With 18.9 seconds left in the 2025 championship game, the Badgers were trailing the Ohio State Buckeyes by a goal. But they were just awarded an improbable penalty shot after a flurry of power-play opportunities and a coach’s challenge resulted in an Ohio State infraction for covering the puck.
Coach Mark Johnson turned to his players to let them decide who would take that season-defining opportunity. He could have picked from his three Patty Kazmaier Award finalists. And yes, the best players in the country were all Badgers this year — Casey O’Brien, Laila Edwards and Caroline Harvey, the second-ever trio to represent the same school. But they and the rest of their teammates unanimously selected junior forward Kirsten Simms to take the penalty shot.
Simms took to the ice, all eyes fixed on her. She dribbled the puck down the length of the rink and then deked the Ohio State goalie nearly out of her skates, flicking the puck into the net and tying the game 3-3.
“Everybody on the bench was like, ‘Simms, you’re taking it!’” she said on the ESPNU broadcast after the game. “And I was like, ‘Fine, I’ll do it.’ But I was so nervous. I couldn’t think while I was going, just had to try to be confident with it. It worked out.”
Three minutes into overtime, Simms played the hero again, contorting her body and stick to catch the puck on a ricochet and slap it into the net.
GOALLLLLLLL! Pandemonium erupted in Ridder Arena in Minnesota — and at watch parties throughout Wisconsin — as the Badgers came from behind to capture their eighth national championship, the most of any program in the country.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It doesn’t feel real,” Simms said.
It was the third consecutive title matchup between UW and archrival Ohio State. Both prior contests ended 1-0, with the Badgers besting the Buckeyes in 2023 and the reverse last year. This proved to be the ultimate rubber match between the top-ranked teams in the country, with UW trailing throughout most of the frantic, fast-paced game until Simms’s overtime strike.
Harvey, who scored in the second period and led all NCAA defenders in points this season, confidently predicted the unlikely turn of events in a sideline interview before the final period.
“[The game] could change in a matter of seconds. … We’re definitely a third-period team,” she said. “We have the comeback in us.”
And so they did. The championship comeback marked UW’s 38th win of the season, making this special squad the winningest in school history.
It was a great day for hockey — and to be a Badger.