Protecting our Great Lakes
How federally supported work at UW–Madison keeps the state’s water healthy and industries strong
Through research and programming, the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute and the Division of Extension’s Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve are working to protect our Great Lakes. These organizations rely on federal support to keep our waters clean, drive economic development, and improve public safety across Wisconsin. Losing funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) would cause immediate disruption and long-term harm to communities across the state and nation. The work of both organizations, ranging from water quality monitoring to erosion control along shorelines, supports commercial fisheries, industry, recreation, and ecosystem health.