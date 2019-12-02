Moments in Time 2019: Photographers’ Choice

PHOTO GALLERY

Look into our crystal ball and see … the past. As 2019 dawned, Bucky anticipated a blustery winter ahead but could not have foreseen all of the magical Moments in Time to come. These are some of the most photogenic moments University Communications photographers Jeff Miller and Bryce Richter preserved during the year gone by. We hope you enjoy their annual portrayal of the beauty, intrigue and whimsy of the UW–Madison campus.

Photos by Jeff Miller and Bryce Richter | Text by Bill Graf