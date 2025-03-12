Home is where my pet is

(Editor’s note: Paige Valley is a sophomore journalism major and student photographer for the Office of Strategic Communication.)

After the thrill of being accepted in 2023 to my dream school, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, I sat down to research my most important question: How do I bring my dog, Colt, an 8-month-old Jack Russell terrier and blue heeler mix, to school?

The thought of having my energetic furry friend cooped up in a dorm room did not excite me, and in fact, pets other than fish in a 20-gallon tank or smaller are prohibited in UW residence halls, except for approved Emotional Support Animals or Service Animals.

But first-year students are not required to live in on-campus housing, so I began my pet-friendly apartment hunting. While I was nervous that I would miss out on an integral part of the college experience, I was willing to forgo dorm living to have my best friend attend college with me.

In September, I moved into my apartment across from Camp Randall. I dove into college life, making new friends and joining organizations, while also making sure to return home frequently to hang out with and care for Colt. I planned everything from my class schedule to my social life around returning home multiple times a day to take Colt out. My unique experience pushed me beyond the typical ice-breaker conversation of “what dorm do you live in?” and helped me meet a variety of new people. Soon, my apartment became a prime hangout location, although I sometimes wondered if my best friends wanted to visit Colt more than me!

Coming home to Colt is often the highlight of my day. His tail wags as he jumps up and down when I walk through the door, and I couldn’t feel more grateful to have him with me. Having Colt in Madison has helped me explore trails I may have never walked down, meet people I may have never spoken to and enjoy coming home in a way I would never be able to otherwise.

What follows is a peek into the lives of a few students I have met who share similar pet experiences.

One warning to any student considering getting a pet: They’re a big responsibility, requiring daily feeding and walks, and that doesn’t always fit in with a college lifestyle. In addition, there are expenses, for food, veterinary care and even extra rental fees at many apartments.