Follow that cart!

Our first cart trip of the day began with Kate Schulte of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, who was feeling ready for the new friends, routine and independence that go hand in hand with this new chapter in life.

Her mom, Kim, joined in her enthusiasm: “My friends keep asking if I’m going to cry, but I don’t think so. I’m just so excited for her to have this experience of living in the residence halls and making new friends.”

“She’s independent and has been ready to be on her own since she was 12, so I’m not nervous. She’s ready for this,” added her dad, Dave.