Exploring the Great Outdoors with Hoofers

(Editor’s Note: Xiaomeng Shen is a junior majoring in economics and data science who works as a photo intern for the Office of Strategic Communication.)

During my freshman year, a fortuitous encounter with a friend of a friend found me on Lake Mendota sailing in a Badger Sloop with a few friends. It was a perfect Wisconsin day — late August with blue skies, blue water, a soft breeze, and music on the Terrace. I hadn’t been sailing since I was 8 years old, when I rode on a sailboat in the East China Sea near the city of Shanghai.

I had previously only seen Madison from land, and being on Lake Mendota gave me a whole new perspective. I felt great, like I was part of the community and the lake was connected to my life. At that point, I knew I would be in love with sailing, and I was delighted to learn I could join the UW Hoofers Sailing Club where I could sail on the lake for the next four years.

I’m not a very talkative person, and Sailing Club fits me well since members connect by working together on the lake rather than just sitting and talking. It’s a fun club, and I’ve made friends. I like the diversity of members, with other international students and students who speak other languages. People can go running or cycling anywhere, but having four lakes in its backyard sets UW–Madison apart from other universities, and it offers a huge opportunity for outdoor sports.

In addition to sailing , the Wisconsin Hoofers — one of the oldest and largest student organizations on campus — offers other outdoor activities to students.

Come along with me as I sample those activities, which enrich students’ lives much as sailing has enriched mine.

Hoofers Sailing Lessons

Before stepping on a sailboat, students must take an Introduction to Dinghy Sailing course. Hoofers instructor Stefanie Glas was my teacher for Advanced Dinghy Classroom and some advanced dinghy practicals. She’s an engineering PhD candidate with a passion for sailing, and her knowledge of physics and engineering brought depth to her sailing instruction.