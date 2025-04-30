Exploring the Great Outdoors with Hoofers
(Editor’s Note: Xiaomeng Shen is a junior majoring in economics and data science who works as a photo intern for the Office of Strategic Communication.)
During my freshman year, a fortuitous encounter with a friend of a friend found me on Lake Mendota sailing in a Badger Sloop with a few friends. It was a perfect Wisconsin day — late August with blue skies, blue water, a soft breeze, and music on the Terrace. I hadn’t been sailing since I was 8 years old, when I rode on a sailboat in the East China Sea near the city of Shanghai.
I had previously only seen Madison from land, and being on Lake Mendota gave me a whole new perspective. I felt great, like I was part of the community and the lake was connected to my life. At that point, I knew I would be in love with sailing, and I was delighted to learn I could join the UW Hoofers Sailing Club where I could sail on the lake for the next four years.
I’m not a very talkative person, and Sailing Club fits me well since members connect by working together on the lake rather than just sitting and talking. It’s a fun club, and I’ve made friends. I like the diversity of members, with other international students and students who speak other languages. People can go running or cycling anywhere, but having four lakes in its backyard sets UW–Madison apart from other universities, and it offers a huge opportunity for outdoor sports.
In addition to sailing , the Wisconsin Hoofers — one of the oldest and largest student organizations on campus — offers other outdoor activities to students.
Come along with me as I sample those activities, which enrich students’ lives much as sailing has enriched mine.
Hoofers Sailing Lessons
Before stepping on a sailboat, students must take an Introduction to Dinghy Sailing course. Hoofers instructor Stefanie Glas was my teacher for Advanced Dinghy Classroom and some advanced dinghy practicals. She’s an engineering PhD candidate with a passion for sailing, and her knowledge of physics and engineering brought depth to her sailing instruction.
On a sunny day in early October, I watched an Advanced Dinghy Practice Lesson led by Glas (seen below wearing purple). Students practiced rigging, set up the sails, tying nautical knots, installing the rudders, and sailing.
Hoofers Sailing Club Races
I had the chance to be on the crew during a sailing race last September. The skipper of my boat taught me a lot about racing (like how to not capsize in strong wind!). Even if you’ve never sailed a boat, you can be on the crew of a boat under an experienced skipper. I joined race coordinator Stephanie Crowther to photograph another race to share with you.
Hiking with Outdoor UW
A supermoon and a clear night sky made for a perfect evening for a hike down to Lakeshore Nature Preserve’s Picnic Point in November. It was organized by Hoofers Outing Club and Outdoor UW, the program that offers recreation experiences to students and is home to the Hoofers. It was already dark when I met up with the group, which included sets of first-year students, an alumna and some solo individuals, all of whom were eager to experience a new side of campus. With the guidance of a couple experienced leaders and the light of the full moon, we navigated through the dark woods to the end of Picnic Point, where we shared hot cocoa, a broad night sky and a view of the glowing Madison skyline. The total darkness was new to me. As the group made a tiny fire in the fire pit, we relaxed into the peace of the environment.
Downhill snow fun with Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club
On a snowy February evening, I met four other UW students at the Memorial Union, where we climbed into a van to drive to Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area just 20 minutes west of Madison.
When we arrived, the students, who were all quite new to the sport, received some basic instruction in skiing and snowboarding. It can be hard to start a new sport, but these students learned new skills and had a good time in the process.
I’d definitely recommend this kind of trip to other UW students. When I went to Tyrol Basin by myself, it was a lot more complicated. Going with Hoofers, transportation is convenient, you get matched at your skill level, the coaching session was all set up and it was more affordable.
I feel lucky to have Hoofers at UW–Madison. I appreciate having so many accessible opportunities to experience outdoor adventures. Thank you to all the Hoofers instructors, organizers and members who share their knowledge through the clubs and to the instructors and leaders who let me tag along to photograph the moments that I have shared here with you.
For the last three weekends, Hoofers Sailing Club members have been getting the boats ready for the summer season: setting up rigging, washing the boats, and doing inspections and improvements. It’s been six months since I last sailed, and I’m super excited to get back on the water again. I’m looking forward to learning how to sail a new kind of boat (a keelboat) and to build on my skills this season. Hope to see you on the lake!