A composite of three images - a sailboat on water, people hiking under a moon, and a skier wearing a ski mask on the slopes.

Exploring the Great Outdoors with Hoofers

Story and photos by Xiaomeng Shen

(Editor’s Note: Xiaomeng Shen is a junior majoring in economics and data science who works as a photo intern for the Office of Strategic Communication.)

During my freshman year, a fortuitous encounter with a friend of a friend found me on Lake Mendota sailing in a Badger Sloop with a few friends. It was a perfect Wisconsin day — late August with blue skies, blue water, a soft breeze, and music on the Terrace. I hadn’t been sailing since I was 8 years old, when I rode on a sailboat in the East China Sea near the city of Shanghai.

I had previously only seen Madison from land, and being on Lake Mendota gave me a whole new perspective. I felt great, like I was part of the community and the lake was connected to my life. At that point, I knew I would be in love with sailing, and I was delighted to learn I could join the UW Hoofers Sailing Club where I could sail on the lake for the next four years.

I’m not a very talkative person, and Sailing Club fits me well since members connect by working together on the lake rather than just sitting and talking. It’s a fun club, and I’ve made friends. I like the diversity of members, with other international students and students who speak other languages. People can go running or cycling anywhere, but having four lakes in its backyard sets UW–Madison apart from other universities, and it offers a huge opportunity for outdoor sports.

In addition to sailing , the Wisconsin Hoofers — one of the oldest and largest student organizations on campus — offers other outdoor activities to students.

Come along with me as I sample those activities, which enrich students’ lives much as sailing has enriched mine.

Hoofers Sailing Lessons

Before stepping on a sailboat, students must take an Introduction to Dinghy Sailing course. Hoofers instructor Stefanie Glas was my teacher for Advanced Dinghy Classroom and some advanced dinghy practicals. She’s an engineering PhD candidate with a passion for sailing, and her knowledge of physics and engineering brought depth to her sailing instruction.

A person sitting at a desk with a book open in front of her.
Instructor Stefanie Glas teaches students how to prepare for sailing, what wind speeds are safe, and emergency procedures.
Four people sit around a table, smiling and talking.
Students enjoy the humorous teaching style of Glas (second from left).

On a sunny day in early October, I watched an Advanced Dinghy Practice Lesson led by Glas (seen below wearing purple). Students practiced rigging, set up the sails, tying nautical knots, installing the rudders, and sailing.

Two people tie some ropes on a sailboat.
Hoofers Instructor Stefanie Glas helps her student Matthew Gately rig a Laser dinghy.
A woman operates a motorboat on the water.
Hoofers Instructor Stefanie Glas supervises her student Matthew Gately sailing a Laser dinghy during Advanced Dinghy Practice Lesson.
Two people lift a sail on a sailboat.
Glas helps student Erika Rattunde rig a Byte dinghy. Rigging involves setting up the ropes and lines to control the boat.
Two people work to arrange ropes on a sailboat.
Glas and Rattunde prepare the boat. Knowing how to tie good knots is a key part of sailing.
Two people roll up a sale.
Glas helps her student Erika Rattunde derig a Byte dinghy. Everything must be put away properly when the sail is complete.

Hoofers Sailing Club Races

I had the chance to be on the crew during a sailing race last September. The skipper of my boat taught me a lot about racing (like how to not capsize in strong wind!). Even if you’ve never sailed a boat, you can be on the crew of a boat under an experienced skipper. I joined race coordinator Stephanie Crowther to photograph another race to share with you.

Two sailboats race in the water.

The race is on! On Sept. 28, the Hoofers Sailing Club organized a race for a dinghy sailboat called a 420. These 420-centimeter boats are slightly smaller than the 470-centimeter boats used in Olympic sailing races.

A group of sailboats are gathered at a starting line for a race.

A line of sailboats await the starting horn. Sailboats do tacking — a zig-zag maneuver — when going upwind and then turn around and sail downwind to the finish. The skippers seek to cover the shortest distance with the fastest speed.

A sailboat splashes through the water.

Planing over the wake waves (using hydrodynamic lift) reduces the boat’s drag significantly and results in faster speeds.

Two people cling to the hull of an overturned sailboat.

Capsize! When sailing at high speeds, sometimes things go awry. It’s up to the skipper and crew to use leverage on the daggerboard to right the ship.

Two people work to set upright an overturned boat.

Teamwork and a good understanding of physics is essential to righting a boat on a windy Lake Mendota.

Two people set a boat upright.

When the sailboat pops back up, the crew will climb back in and continue the race.

A person leans back on a boat sailing through the water. The state capitol is visible in the background.

With the Wisconsin State Capitol in the background, the skipper leans (hikes) back to balance the force of the wind in order to hold the boat’s course.

Hiking with Outdoor UW

A supermoon and a clear night sky made for a perfect evening for a hike down to Lakeshore Nature Preserve’s Picnic Point in November. It was organized by Hoofers Outing Club and Outdoor UW, the program that offers recreation experiences to students and is home to the Hoofers. It was already dark when I met up with the group, which included sets of first-year students, an alumna and some solo individuals, all of whom were eager to experience a new side of campus. With the guidance of a couple experienced leaders and the light of the full moon, we navigated through the dark woods to the end of Picnic Point, where we shared hot cocoa, a broad night sky and a view of the glowing Madison skyline. The total darkness was new to me. As the group made a tiny fire in the fire pit, we relaxed into the peace of the environment.

A group of people hike at night under a moon.
The full moon, the last supermoon of 2024, illuminates the night sky.
A man greets some other people.
Team leader and UW student Oscar Pruhs greets participants for the Full Moon Hike at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.
People gather around a bonfire at night.
Participants sip hot cocoa while leaning in for warmth around a fire at the tip of Picnic Point.
People walk in a night-time hike past a bonfire.
The Hoofers club wasn’t the only group enjoying the night on Picnic Point. As participants walked back down the trail, they passed others who were taking advantage of the firepits and the starry skies.
Some people gather at night under a street light.
Shadows stretched into the darkness as students gathered under a streetlight at the Picnic Point trailhead.

Downhill snow fun with Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club

On a snowy February evening, I met four other UW students at the Memorial Union, where we climbed into a van to drive to Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area just 20 minutes west of Madison.

When we arrived, the students, who were all quite new to the sport, received some basic instruction in skiing and snowboarding. It can be hard to start a new sport, but these students learned new skills and had a good time in the process.

I’d definitely recommend this kind of trip to other UW students. When I went to Tyrol Basin by myself, it was a lot more complicated. Going with Hoofers, transportation is convenient, you get matched at your skill level, the coaching session was all set up and it was more affordable.

Two people stand on snowboards at the top of a slope.
As the sun sets behind the hills, an instructor (at center) shows UW students (from left to right) Younoo Ok and Liza Soboleva how to snap into their snowboards.
People walk toward a ski chalet carrying skis and snowboards.
Members of the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club arrive at the Tyrol Basin Skiing Resort. With transportation included and ski and snowboard equipment available to rent, ski after your classes are done for the week.
A person skis down a slope with his skis turned inward.
It's a different kind of Friday night pizza. First-year student Yixuan Li practices the "pizza" or snowplow position on a beginner run.
Three people wearing winter coats and ski helmets smile at the camera.
Skiers from UW are all smiles as they wait for the "magic carpet" moving belt to take them up the slope.
People crouch on a slope with a snowboard.
At right, an instructor teaches graduate student Liza Soboleva an important skill - learning how to stand up when you've fallen down.
A person skis on a snow-covered slope.
Learning a new skill is a great feeling. Undergraduate student Yixuan Li and his shadow glide down the snowy hill.
A person skis toward two other people.
Nothing beats the blue hour in winter. From left to right, a ski instructor reviews teachings with Yixuan Li and Rachit Dadu before the two head out to the slopes on their own.

I feel lucky to have Hoofers at UW–Madison. I appreciate having so many accessible opportunities to experience outdoor adventures. Thank you to all the Hoofers instructors, organizers and members who share their knowledge through the clubs and to the instructors and leaders who let me tag along to photograph the moments that I have shared here with you.

The Wisconsin Hoofers has six clubs that can take you on all sorts of adventures. Visit https://www.hoofers.org/ to learn more.

For the last three weekends, Hoofers Sailing Club members have been getting the boats ready for the summer season: setting up rigging, washing the boats, and doing inspections and improvements. It’s been six months since I last sailed, and I’m super excited to get back on the water again. I’m looking forward to learning how to sail a new kind of boat (a keelboat) and to build on my skills this season. Hope to see you on the lake!