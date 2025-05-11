Celebrations fill a Terrace-perfect commencement weekend
Joy dominated the Kohl Center and Camp Randall commencement ceremonies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, with crowds of family and supporters cheering just over 10,000 graduates. It was one of those Terrace-perfect weekends Madison routinely churns out — the kind that will make it heartbreakingly difficult for graduates to leave the city.
The night before, celebratory cheers, proudly smiling faces and a sea of velvet hats filled the Kohl Center as hundreds of UW–Madison graduate and professional degree recipients celebrated the culmination of years of work.
Connection, engagement and optimism
On both days, speakers shared their humor, experience and advice with the graduating Badgers.
Jump around
Throughout the pomp, the circumstance and the turning of tassels, graduates showed the gathered crowds how to celebrate, Badger style.
Honoring Badger icons
During Friday’s ceremony, the university took time to honor two towering figures in UW and Wisconsin public life with honorary degrees: Former Chancellor Donna E. Shalala and retired U.S. Representative Jim Sensenbrenner.
A Badger family celebration
Family, friends and loved ones came out to support the graduates.
The next chapter
With fireworks, hugs, tears and shouts of joy, UW–Madison’s newest alumni closed one chapter of life on campus to open another and become, in the words of student speaker Sam Mahlum, “whatever it is we have been working so hard to become.”