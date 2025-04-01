Brash learned from UW Law School Associate Dean Susannah Camic Tahk about a similar initiative at the law school at George Mason University and tapped the expertise of that project’s founder, Professor JoAnn Koob, to help her start a version for undergraduates in Wisconsin.

“What really sets the initiative apart is that the facilitators are students,” Brash says. “There are no grades. There are no faculty members leading it. It’s simply students talking to each other about challenging issues in a space where they won’t feel judged or attacked.”

‘Replacing tweets with talk’

The slogan for the project is “replacing snark with conversation, tweets with talk, and scrolls and likes with face-to-face dialogue.”

Michael Lueder, outreach affiliate for the Thompson Center, thought that one up.

“We needed something that would be easily understood on Instagram,” says Lueder, who oversees the project and facilitators.

Bridging the Divide began as a pilot project last spring on four UW campuses: Oshkosh, Eau Claire, Green Bay and Parkside. This past fall, it expanded to all 13 four-year campuses, including UW–Madison. Students apply to be the trained facilitators. Those who are selected are paid the equivalent of in-state tuition. Each campus has at least one facilitator.

“They are all go-getters and high achievers,” Lueder says. “And they’re doing really hard work. Getting people to talk about difficult issues in this political environment is not easy.”

There’s no partisan aspect to the project, Lueder says.

“I couldn’t tell you the political leanings of any of the student facilitators,” he says. “At no point do we ask.”

‘I listen more now and argue less’

Senior Zack Dulian, who facilitates the program at UW–Madison with junior Madeline Hutnik, says he got involved because he’d grown disappointed in the cultural climate around free speech.

“I decided to be the change I want to see,” he says.

“We’re not here for conflict,” Hutnik adds. “We just want to understand where other people are coming from and how they got there.”

Bridging the Divide is one of several initiatives at UW–Madison designed to promote pluralism and encourage dialogue across differences. Deliberation Dinners bring students together for a meal and a discussion facilitated by a UW–Madison instructor. The La Follette School of Public Affairs recently sponsored Community Conversations, a series of town halls and dinner events held across the state to promote civil dialogue among citizens. A new student organization, BridgeMadison, champions viewpoint diversity, responsible discourse and a solution-oriented political culture.

“To move ahead as a society, we need to make it less taboo to discuss difficult subjects together,” says Olivia Franklin, the Bridging the Divide student facilitator at UW–Stevens Point.

Franklin grew up in a politically divided family and says she has witnessed the polarization of society up close. Her work with the project has improved relationships with family members she vehemently disagrees with, she says.

“I listen more now and argue less,” Franklin says. “I allow conversations to move forward without the goal of trying to change someone’s mind.”