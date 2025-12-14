Authentically Badgers: New grads celebrate commencement The new alums and speakers reflected on the hard work, perseverance and self-discovery that will launch the graduates into the next stage of their lives and careers.

By Chris Barncard. Photos by Althea Dotzour and Bryce Richter.

Graduation day is unquestionably a time for celebration, as thousands of newly minted degree-holders and their loved ones were happy to demonstrate with gusto Sunday at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Winter 2025 Commencement.

Like many moments in life, it was an occasion with two sides. For most, it was the successful conclusion of a lot of hard work. But, it also marked a starting point for their next goal — equal parts reaching a summit and beginning a climb. This semester, the university conferred degrees to 2,151 students: 1,604 bachelor’s degrees, 438 master’s degrees and 109 doctoral degrees.

Keynote speaker Grace Vanderhei has experienced UW–Madison’s commencement before. She earned her bachelor’s in nuclear engineering in 2023. But before she ever faced a commencement stage, she got her first big jolt of triumph and trepidation on the stage where she was crowned Miss America 2023.

“Honestly, I was horribly scared,” she told the crowd at the Kohl Center. “I thought to myself, this is either going to make my career or break it. Who’s going to hire a nuclear engineer known for wearing a crown and a sash?”

That kind of disruption can shake your self-image and make you question long-term plans. That’s not a bad thing, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin offered.

“That’s the moment when transformative change becomes possible,” Mnookin said. “That’s our invitation to start seeing something in an entirely new way.”

For Vanderhei, the Miss America title did provide a new frame of reference, and she realized she could focus it where she wanted. She realized that her crown and sash could open doors and focus other people on the ideas she was passionate about, which happened to include the benefits of nuclear energy. Playing to her strengths made her skills even more apparent to others — including school kids, civic groups and policymakers in the United States and abroad — as she travelled more than 270,000 miles during her reign. The first nuclear engineer to serve as Miss America now works for the American energy company Constellation, refueling and recommissioning nuclear power plants.

“When I look back on that year, I know I did that year as 100% Grace,” she said. “And that is something I am proud of.”

Don’t sell yourself short, Vanderhei advised. Earning a seat at commencement and crossing the stage to accept a UW–Madison diploma is evidence that you’ve got the right stuff.

“Oftentimes, when we’re worried about trying something new, we’re stuck in a mentality of waiting to be given permission to do something,” she said. “Why can’t we give ourselves permission? You got here. You made this happen.”

Badgers celebrate with pomp, circumstance and plenty of selfies

Graduates earning bachelors’ degrees, masters’ and doctorates filled the floor of the Kohl Center to hear from the day’s speakers, receive their diplomas and celebrate their hard work and accomplishments.

Kaina Martinez carries the School of Human Ecology flag as fellow graduates process into the arena. Chancellor Mnookin encouraged the graduates to hold on to the friendships they formed at UW–Madison. “Friends don’t prevent the storm from rolling in,” she said, “but they anchor us through it.” Graduates take in the moment. A doctoral graduate, Dharani Suresh Babu, celebrates her accomplishment with her daughter in one arm and her diploma folder in the other. Family and friends capture the moment as they cheer and wave from the stands.

Finding your way might mean getting uncomfortable

For Jeeva Premkumar, who was chosen by senior class officers to speak on behalf of the graduates Sunday, it was the disruptive, new experiences at UW–Madison that helped him understand what it means to be 100% Jeeva.

Premkumar worked hard to take advantage of every one of the hands-on research opportunities UW–Madison offered and internships he could find on his way to a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. His eye-opener to his own potential, though, may have come when some new friends invited him for a quick dip in Lake Mendota during the winter — not a recommended part of the UW–Madison curriculum, for obvious reasons.

“It was horrible,” according to Premkumar, but he did it anyway. And, when he was out of the water (as soon as possible), he discovered he had emerged with a new perspective.

“You jump in not because it’s comfortable, but because you know you’ll come back up changed,” he said. “That single ridiculous moment taught me what UW has been teaching all of us all along: that growth lives right on the edge of discomfort.”

That’s a familiar feeling to people who have worked alongside UW–Madison grads, according to Jack Salzwedel, former chairman and CEO of American Family Insurance and a member of the UW System Board of Regents.

UW System Regent Jack Salzwedel congratulated the graduates on what they’ve already accomplished and encouragement for the life and careers that lie ahead. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

“I’ve found some of the most well-rounded and exceptional people I’ve worked with and promoted have come from the University of Wisconsin System and UW–Madison,” Salzwedel said. “You’ve developed a mindset, a work ethic and a flexibility that employers value deeply. You’ve embraced the Wisconsin Idea. You’ve personalized it. You’re a collaborator. A good teammate and co-worker. You have integrity and a work ethic that is second to none. That counts for something.”

Warmth and joy mark the day, despite the cold

A winter commencement day among the coldest ever — several degrees below 0 as guests and graduates filled the Kohl Center — was a fitting one on which to honor the importance of huddling together in support of one another through disruptive times.

A crowd of about 6,400, along with more friends and family watching the ceremony’s livestream, gathered to join the graduates’ celebration. Smiles, cheers and the strains of Varsity filled the Kohl Center.

Badgers for life

A pair of lifelong friends made during her college years have kept Mnookin on course, especially through rough waters.

“Friends don’t prevent the storm from rolling in, but they anchor us through it,” Mnookin said.

Vanderhei also reminded grads to stick together, to maintain the friendships they made while at UW–Madison.