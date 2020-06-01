City, campus curfews remain in effect

Updated: 6 p.m. June 1

UW-Madison and the City of Madison have imposed curfews running from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the campus and much of the Isthmus.

The curfews have been extended into the week of June 1, following downtown protests.

Under the terms of the curfew orders pedestrian and vehicular traffic are banned in most of the downtown area and on the UW–Madison campus.

The order from Chancellor Rebecca Blank extends to UW–Madison lands and buildings under the authority of UWS Chapter 18.11(7)(e) to establish access to the university

The curfew does not apply to individuals traveling to residences or businesses and does not restrict employees who work at night on campus from going to and from their workplace.

UW-Madison urges people to avoid the areas under curfew and be aware of your surroundings if you are traveling to your residence or work. If you live within the areas under curfew and are able to, please stay at home.

The UW–Madison Police Department is authorized to enforce the order. Violators are subject to citation and fine under UWS Chapter 18.

UW-Madison will continue to share Wiscalerts and off-campus alerts, with information about specific incidents on or immediately adjacent to campus, if warranted.