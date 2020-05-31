City, campus curfews remain in effect

Updated: 10: a.m. June 1

UW-Madison and the City of Madison have imposed curfews running from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the campus and much of the Isthmus.

The curfews have been extended into the week of June 1, following downtown protests.

The order from Chancellor Rebecca Blank extends to UW–Madison lands and buildings under the authority of UWS Chapter 18.11(7)(e) to establish access to the university

Individuals actively engaged in on-campus activities designated by the university as essential are exempt from the order.

The UW–Madison Police Department is authorized to enforce the order. Violators are subject to citation and fine under UWS Chapter 18.